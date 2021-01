CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) -- Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for suspects after a burglary of over $30,000 in industrial equipment in the 100 block of Casanova Rd. north of Crowley.

An unknown number of suspects made entry into the building likely on Tuesday, Jan. 5, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson. The burglar(s) are believed to have driven off in a white full-size truck.