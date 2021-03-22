Watch Live: Multiple dead, including police officer in Colorado supermarket shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (NewsNation Now) — Multiple people have died, including a police officer, in a Colorado supermarket shooting, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to NewsNation affiliate KDVR-TV.

A shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers. A local hospital confirmed receiving one patient from the active shooting scene.

Officers were initially called to the King Soopers in the southern part of the city of Boulder for reports of a man shot in his vehicle, NewsNation affiliate KDVR-TV reported.

Authorities are expected to hold a news conference at 7:30 p.m. CT. NewsNation will carry the stream in the player above.

When officers arrived the suspect began shooting at them, police said.

Officers had their guns drawn, and some windows at the front of the store were broken. Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that “you need to surrender.” They said to come out with hands up and unarmed.

Television helicopter video showed many law enforcement vehicles and officers outside the store and at least three helicopters on the building’s roof.

A KDVR reporter on the scene said police came over the loudspeaker of the supermarket telling a suspect in a vehicle in the parking lot to “sit up and surrender.” They are asking all those near the parking lot to move away as they surround the vehicle in question.

Authorities called it still a “very active scene,” as of 5:18 p.m. CST. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is responding to the scene, KDVR reported. The FBI Denver field office is also assisting.

Aerial footage showed several medical evacuation helicopters landing in the area.

Witness Daniel Douglas said he was in the store grabbing lunch.

“As we were waiting on the pizza and we started hearing gunshots. It sounded like someone was breaking the glass at first,” Douglas said. “We started screaming and hit the ground.”

Douglas said a lot of people were crying.

“My nerves are so racked right now I’m having a hard time talking,” he said.

Another witness told KDVR that they had just left the store after checking out and heard what sounded like fireworks.

The witness said a guy was wearing tactical gear carrying an “AR-15 style weapon.”

The witness also said they ran back inside and told people about the shooter outside, ran into the back of the store and left through the delivery entrance. The witness also told KDVR that the shooter was in the parking lot, and they were unclear if he entered the store.

TV footage showed officers helping two people to safety.

A witness told KDVR the store was not very crowded at the time of the shooting since it was early on a Monday.

Law enforcement SWAT teams from Jefferson County and Boulder were dispatched to the market.

“Not one is like the other but interestingly we’re seeing this again in Colorado where we saw Columbine and the movie theater shooting in Aurora that actually set new standards for how we respond to this,” former FBI Special Agent Phil Andrew told NewsNation.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement Monday on the events at the supermarket.

“Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy,” Polis said.

Boulder Police said to avoid the area and asked people not to broadcast tactical information on social media as it is “still a very active scene.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.