NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Three people have been killed by falling trees in southwest Louisiana as Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Gulf Coast early Thursday.

A 14-year-old girl in Vernon Parish was killed when a tree fell into her home and a 60-year-old man in Acadia Parish was killed when a tree fell on him during Laura, A third person was also killed by a falling tree in Jackson Parish, the governor's office confirmed.