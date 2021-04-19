WATCH: Coast Guard suspends Seacor Power rescue operations

PORT FOURCHON, La (KLFY) — The US Coast Guard has made the decision to discontinue search and rescue efforts for the Seacor Power crew members.

“While our search efforts continue, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to suspend search and rescue efforts. This does not mean that the case is closed,” Coast Guard Captain Will Watson said.

Six have been rescued and brought safely to shore, five have died, and eight remain missing. 9,268 square nautical miles and over 175 hours went into the search and rescue efforts.

“Our deepest sympathies extend to you,” Watson said. “The coast guard will work in the days ahead to figure out what happened here so that this will never happen again.”

Drew Ellers, lead investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, said the investigation will focus on three things: the people involved, the vessel and equipment, and the weather conditions on the day of the accident.

“As the investigation goes on we’ll be utilizing the US Coast Guard, National Weather Service, Seacor Marine, American Bureau of Shipping,” Ellers said. “We expect the investigation to take anywhere between 12-24 months.”

Ellers is asking that anyone who was out on the water that day and witnessed conditions or anyone who has worked on the vessel before send information to eyewitness@ntsb.gov. To follow the investigation, follow the Twitter account @ntsb_newsroom.

John Geller president of and CEO of Seacor Marine said that there are currently 17 divers still searching the accident.

“Our focus is on communicating directly with family members as well as respecting their privacy during this difficult time,” Geller said. “We are steadfast in our efforts to return those who remain missing.”

Geller said that when they are able, they will send divers down.

Seacor has established an information center for media inquiries related to dive and salvage operations and can be reached at mediainquiries@seacormarine.com

Rescue assets involved in the search: