WATCH: $100K reward towards arrest of killers responsible for gunning down off-duty NOPD officer in Houston

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD hosts a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon to provide information on an increase in the Crimestoppers reward for information leading to an arrest in an Aug. 21 homicide in Houston that led to the death of off-duty NOPD Det. Everett Briscoe and the injuring of a second victim.

The press conference comes just as Det. Briscoe’s body is being escorted home to New Orleans.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson introduced fellow speakers, then immediately thanked his police force and the City of New Orleans for their strength and commitment to public safety in light of their colleague’s tragic death.

“I want to commend the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department, our commissioned and non-commissioned personnel, for their courage. They’ve stayed strong thus far, unwavering in their commitment to our city’s public safety after learning of the death of their beloved colleague,” said Ferguson. “This has been some rough days for each and every one of us, so I’m proud of our officers and our city for coming together.”

Ferguson also shared his condolences with Det. Briscoe’s family and pledged the department’s commitment to stand with them as well as the Zulu Social Club, which Briscoe was a valued member and with at the time of his death when gunned down in the Houston restaurant by two suspects still at large.

He also reiterated that the Houston Police Department is the lead in the investigation and offered his support to his peer, HPD Chief Troy Finner, who shortly announced the increase of their reward to $80,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of Det. Briscoe’s killers and the men responsible for critically injuring a second victim – Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy.

Darlene Cusanza, President and CEO of Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans, announced they are contributing $20,000 to bring the total cash reward to $100,000 – $40K of which has been donated by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Ferguson talked about the closeness of the two cities, including weekly chats between Mayor Turner and NOLA Mayor LaToya Cantrell, as well as his own daily talks with Chief Finner throughout their near decade-long relationship

“Houston and New Orleans are very close,” he said. “If we go back to [Hurricane] Katrina, New Orleans was in Houston. Houston took care of us. When Houston went through [Hurricane] Harvey, New Orleans was there for Houston.

“I can’t say and I do not know where these shooters, these perpetrators, these violent offenders are from, but what I can say, I hope that if there is anyone in the City of New Orleans that has any information to please, please call us or Crimestoppers.”

Ferguson provided the phone number for anyone with information to anonymously call Houston Crimestoppers at (713) 222 8477.

According to the superintendent, Det. Briscoe’s body will lie in state on Friday at Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts and his services will be held on Saturday at Xavier University Convocation Center.

Times will be announced for both days soon.