LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — Photojournalist Matt Goins shared video early Thursday morning of the Golden Nugget casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moved through the area.
Laura made landfall around 1 a.m. as a dangerous category four storm.
The National Hurricane Center says the storm came ashore near Cameron, La.
LATEST STORIES
- WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino
- As Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana, parts of Broussard pounded by heavy rains
- Flooding reported along Ambassador Caffery Parkway, University Avenue in Lafayette
- WATCH LIVE: Laura weakens to Category 3 storm after making landfall, ‘catastrophic’ storm surge continues
- Florida senators push for deal on COVID-19 relief package