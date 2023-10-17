NEXSTAR (The Hill) — The House held its first vote Tuesday for a new Speaker, but GOP nominee Jim Jordan (Ohio) didn’t have the votes — at least on this ballot.

Jordan gained some major momentum on Monday, picking up endorsements from four key players who had initially said they would not vote for him: House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (Ala.), along with Reps. Ann Wagner (Mo.), Ken Calvert (Calif.) and Vern Buchanan (Fla.).

However when the first vote was held, Jordan only garnered 200 of the needed 217 votes. While all 212 voting democrats voiced support for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), 20 Republicans split ranks and spread their votes over seven other names including majority leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and previous Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Cali.).

Following the first ballot Speaker Pro Tempore Pat McHenry (R-N.C.) sent the House into recess.

Follow along for live updates below from The Hill.