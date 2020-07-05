WATCH: Fabulous Fourth of July Fireworks

Rewatch the entire Fabulous Fourth of July Firework Special right here!

ALTOONA, Pa. – (WTAJ) – Get ready for an exciting display on July 4! With the cancellation of many Fourth of July festivities and fireworks across the country, the Altoona Curve and WTAJ are eager to present the Fabulous Fourth of July Fireworks event held at People’s Natural Gas Field.

“2020 has been a year like no other. The residents of our community are resilient. We are excited to partner with the Altoona Curve and bring some joy to everyone with this fireworks show,” stated Phil Dubrow, WTAJ President/General Manager

In addition, WTAJ has teamed up with the Altoona Curve to air the fireworks display during a 30-minute television special from 9:30 to 10 p.m. on July 4.

The flagship radio home of the Curve, Talk Radio WRTA, will simulcast the fireworks soundtrack on 98.5 FM and 1240 AM.

The Altoona Curve, 2010 and 2017 Eastern League Champions, have been the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 1999.