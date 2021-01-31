Warren Easton Charter School receives ‘Get Game Ready’ grant from the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday, The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot® announced Warren Easton Charter School as one of 23 U.S. high schools awarded a Get Game Ready grant.

The initiative helps high school athletic programs that have been financially burdened by the pandemic.

Icy Hot helped fund the grants by donating $1, up to $400,000, to the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation for every unit sold.

Warren Easton’s athletic program received a total of $20,000. Funds are being used to supply equipment, personal protective gear (PPE) and other needs.

“Hand sanitizer, misting machines to make sure that the locker rooms are free of infection,” Warren Easton Principal Mervin Jackson said. “It allowed us to put money toward transportation to transport our children to games.”

“To be able to keep seasons going it means a lot to both me and the kids,” said Eagles Athletic Director Kartisia Esco. “Some of them are fighting for the same thing, so to see someone where they want to be give back to them, that’s a great thing.”

The former LSU Tiger and 15-time NBA All-Star gave his advice to student-athletes who are dealing with newfound adversity this season.

“Follow your dreams,” O’Neal said. “Adversity can only make you stronger. Rome was not built in a day. Before you succeed you must first learn to fail. If you ever fail learn where you fail, don’t repeat it, do something else. Keep doing it until you find a combination that works for you.”

To hear more from Shaq, click on the video above.