Warm and Breezy Today with Severe Storms Possible From Noon to 9:00 pm

Acadiana needs to be weather aware this Monday as severe storms are possible, if not likely, during the afternoon and evening hours. This morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the lower 70s. A few isolated showers will start the day but activity will increase for the second half of the day.







The Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana in their “Slight” to “Enhanced” Risk for severe weather. An “Enhanced Risk” is considered a 3 out of 5 for likelihood to see severe storms in your area. The highest threat will be for damaging winds but tornadoes and large hail are also possible today. Futuretrack has the main line of storms reaching Lafayette at approximately 6:00-7:00 pm this evening. Rain tapers off tonight as cold and breezy conditions take over for Tuesday.