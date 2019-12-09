Warm and Breezy Today with A Good Soaking for Tuesday

A spring-like Monday is expected for Acadiana as temperatures climb well above normal. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s along with breezy conditions for the area. Skies should remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with isolated showers possible for the afternoon and evening.
Rain chances will continue to increase tonight and throughout Tuesday as a cold front moves through Acadiana. Showers and a few storms look likely for much of Tuesday, especially late in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected nor are we expecting a flash flooding threat for south Louisiana. Most areas will receive approximately 0.5″ inch to 1.5″ inches of rain on Tuesday. Colder weather will push in tomorrow too. Temperatures fall into the 50s to 40s during the afternoon.