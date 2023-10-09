WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre is stepping away from his duties for the remainder of the school year.

Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy said, “Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre has requested to take leave for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year. The district office is awaiting his paperwork to process his request.”

This comes less than one day after St. Pierre said he apologized to Walker High student Kaylee Timonet. The apology came in a statement where St. Pierre said he would “be reinstating my scholarship endorsement for Kaylee.”

In 2022, St. Pierre was named Varsity Brands School Spirit Principal of the Year.