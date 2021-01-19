Volunteers install community fridge to help prevent food insecurity

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette community fridge on Simcoe street benefits the community as a whole.

If you’re suffering from food insecurity you can grab and go or if you’re looking for ways to give back to the community you can donate food items or become a volunteer.

Just days after volunteers installed the community fridge, shelves once stocked with fresh foods are nearly empty.

Volunteer Phallie Miller says the Lafayette community fridge operates as a mutual aid effort which allows anyone to give and take from the fridge without restriction.

“As someone who was laid off during the pandemic there is a waiting period between when you can accept or receive help from the government. Things like this give it access and it’s a community effort. You don’t have to apply for anything.”

Fridge organizers say they are grateful for the communities support.

“We’ve gotten a lot of food and monetary donations. Also, a lot of volunteers are joining in. There is a lot of activity on our social media which has been really helpful to just get the word out.”

Erin Quinn says they want to make sure the area is taken care of as often as possible and volunteers are always needed.

“You would donate your time by checking on the fridge and sanitizing it. Making sure things are not expired and updating the group.