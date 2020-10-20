Vigil for Moore Park shooting victim Ja’Kyrie Clark

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The grieving family of Ja’Kyrie Clark held a vigil and balloon for the 19-year-old where he was shot and killed in Moore Park.

Clark was one of four people shot at a large party past midnight Thursday morning. Clark and 18-year-old Nathaniel Sharply died from their injuries.

“Y’all, I just don’t know. I miss my child,” said Cassandra Faye Douresseaux. As she broke down tears fell from the faces to the evidence marked pavement where Ja’Kyrie Clark lived the last of his full life.

The teenager had just graduated high school and was pursuing a welding degree from South Louisiana Community College when he became a victim of gun violence. Mother and father both didn’t ask angrily for justice in his unsolved death, but took the time to remember who he was.

“It’s sad because at 19 I was shot in the face,” stated Ja’Kyrie’s father James Clark. “It’s sad because 27 years later my son is shot and killed at the age of 19.”

Young and old said the world lost a fun-loving hunter who had a silly side but also took time for family.

“He was good, and he was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Camille Francis was the youngest to speak at age nine. She remembered her cousin as many did, someone who always invested in kids.

“It felt like he never did nothing wrong, so whoever shot him, why was he shooting in the first place?” Francis asked.

It is one of hundreds of questions, Clark’s family still has for the unsolved murder, but for now the answers are out reach like the balloons they released or Ja’Kyrie who they desperately wish were still with them.

“I don’t think y’all feel what I feel,” Clark’s older brother said looking at the candlelit picture. He said, “Ja’Kyrie was all I had. All I had.”

The Lafayette Police Department does say one of the shooting victims is still in the hospital. The other has recovered from her injuries.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance with the collection of videos or photos from the deadly Wednesday morning shooting in Moore Park.

Individuals can upload photos and videos for investigators to review through this link.

Anyone submitting items for review is asked to leave their name, date of birth and phone number in the secured link, LPD Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.