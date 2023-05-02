NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a scary scene for coffee customers after witnesses say a man attacked two employees at a New Orleans Starbucks on Tuesday.

A customer inside the store says around 12:30 p.m., a suspect jumped through the drive-thru window of the Starbucks on South Claiborne Avenue. Video shows the suspect, seen wearing a yellow shirt, choking one employee to the ground.

“You’re not going to put me out!” the suspect was heard screaming.

The witness tells WGNO two other employees, both women, tried to pull the suspect off the worker when he then began stomping on one of the other employees’ heads. The suspect ran out the side door shortly after.

Police say one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Their age, gender, and medical condition were unknown.

The Starbucks was closed down after the incident on Tuesday.

The investigation remains under investigation by the NOPD. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6060.

