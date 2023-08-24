BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Crowley Firefighters are on their way to Beauregard Parish to help tame the wildfires in the area.

The Crowley Fire Department asked the public to say a few extra prayers for their firefighters and for all of our emergency personnel that are dealing with the fires around Louisiana.

Recently, the wildfires in Beauregard Parish were forcing the evacuation of a retirement home, according to a Facebook post by Acadian Ambulance.

A statewide burn ban has been issued by the Louisiana Fire Marshals after extremely high summer temperatures.