Vermilion Parish Schools giving essential workers hazard pay

ABBEVILLE, La. – (KLFY) Do essential workers deserve hazard pay? We’ve seen different employers give their answers since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but Friday the Vermilion Parish School District gave theirs.

There are certain jobs that don’t stop when school campuses close. Whether it’s maintaining the building, payroll, or feeding students meals, each is an essential position.

Vermilion Parish School Board Interim Superintendent James B. Prudhomme proposed these workers deserve compensation for their hard work saying, “I do feel an obligation to give something back because they went above and beyond.”

While many of the students and staff of Vermilion Parish schools waited for the stay at home order to expire from home, about 80 employees came to work to do what had to be done.

“It doesn’t stop at all,” explained maintenance manager Steve Williams. He and other essential workers made sure the district could run while COVID-19 control was in its infancy.

“We have always had fear, but if we go out there and do what we have to do, I think it will work out good,” Williams said.

During Thursday council meeting there was some concern with special treatment for select workers and who would qualify.

“I have concerns. How is this going to affect our fair and equitable treatment of all employees as guaranteed under our collective bargaining agreement,” remarked Jason Roy, District G representative. “You have to be careful,” he warned. “It takes one employee to file a grievance.”

District B board member Chris Gautreaux agreed. “Y’all got to watch what y’all are doing. Y’all are going to get us in big trouble. It’s coming soon, real soon,” Gautreaux said thankful there was a funding source through the CARES Act.

Despite disagreements, the board unanimously approving hazard pay to incentivize essential workers who carried out vital operations during the COVID-19 closure.

Prudhomme said each position’s hazard pay, about 55,000 dollars in total. Again, all from CARES Act funds.

According to Prudhomme, “They deserve it. They deserve a little extra. They came up for the call, and I thank them.”

Since mid-March, there have been water leaks and gas leaks that were caught in time because of these essential workers. The interim superintendent said no employee of the district has been laid off during the school closures, but he couldn’t say the same for contract workers.