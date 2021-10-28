UPDATE: Louisiana State Police opens all lanes on I-12 following plane crash

Update from LSP: All lanes on I-12 are now open following a plane crash.

HAMMOND, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are on the scene of a small plane crash that happened on Interstate 12 westbound near Pumpkin Center in unincorporated Tangipahoa Parish.

Update from LSP: While landing, the plane hit the driver’s side of a Ford pick-up truck. The plane landed in the median of the interstate. No one was injured. LSP has closed the left lane of I-12 westbound for crews to clear the scene.

According to Hammond Airport Director David Lobue, around 3:45 p.m on Thursday a Beechcraft Bonanza 35 was flying from Houston, Texas to Hammond, La when the Hammond tower was told THE aircraft had an oil pressure loss. The engine quit and the pilot landed the plane on I-12 between a weigh station and the Pumpkin Center Road exit.

Submitted photo by Matt Morrow.

Three people were on board and there are no reported injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cleared the scene and is moving the aircraft off the interstate.

Watch the live video from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Interstate 12 Traffic Advisory:



Troopers are currently on scene of a crash involving a small plane and a vehicle on I-12 westbound near Pumpkin Center. Please avoid the area and expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/I7HgukouxY — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) October 28, 2021

BRPROUD has reached out to law enforcement.

This story will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.