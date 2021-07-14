UPDATE: Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office reporting that missing teen has returned home

UPDATE: According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the teen reported missing returned home at approximately 1:00 a.m.
ORIGINAL STORY:
IBERIA PARISH (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.
Peyton Durocher, 15, was last seen on July 12, 2021 at approximately 6:00 p.m. wearing a black hoodie with a skull on the front, burgundy shorts with a pink stripe on the sides and black & white Nike shoes.
Officials say he is not in imminent danger.
Anyone with information on Peyton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.
