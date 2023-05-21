UPDATE (Sunday, May 21, 2023 10:11 AM): All lanes of I-49 North are now open to traffic. The frontage road between Pont Des Mouton and Gloria Switch remains closed.

UPDATE #1: The left lane of I-49 North, between Pont Des Mouton Road and Gloria Switch Road, is now open to traffic. The right lane of I-49 North and the northbound frontage road, between Pont Des Mouton Road and Gloria Switch Road, remain closed to traffic until further notice.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.

LAFAYETTE, La. – DOTD announces that I-49 in the northbound direction between East Pont des Mouton Road and Gloria Switch Road is closed due to a crash until further notice. Additionally, the I-49 North frontage is also closed between East Pont Des Mouton and Gloria Switch Road.

