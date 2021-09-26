Update: EPSO reports missing teenager has been found safe

UPDATE: According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shylissia Justice Briyon Freeman, 17 has been located safe and sound.

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Ville Plate teen who went missing in mid-September.

According to the EPSO, Shylissia Justice Briyon Freeman, 17, was last seen by her caretaker at her home in Ville Platte on September 12. Her caretaker said that Freeman left at around 1 p.m. and never returned.

It is reported that Freeman hasn’t been at school since she went missing.

Freeman was last wearing her work attire, a Burger King uniform but may have changed into standard clothes since.

Freeman is described as a medium-complected black female and approximately 5’ 6” weighing approximately 159 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts or comes into contact with Sylissia Justice Briyon Freeman is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161.

