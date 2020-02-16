Live Now
Two women attacked in line at grocery store in Georgia

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. Two women were attacked in line at a grocery store in Georgia. It happened in Clayton County.

A surveillance video from the “Wholesale Food Outlet” in Forest Park shows a man punching a 60-year-old woman in the face.

Then, he turned around and grabbed her 80-year-old mother by the hair — and yanked her off a motorized scooter.

The women say the suspect thought one of them was trying to cut in front of him in line.

They say they’re grateful for the store manager who jumped in to stop the attack.

