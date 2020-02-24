Live Now
Two Mardi Gras parade related deaths in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) It’s been a tough carnival season for the city of New Orleans.

Two parades were stopped after two people were killed enjoying the fun times.

Endymion parade participant, Velma Hill, says, “I’m at a lost for words, just a loss.”

Saturday night, tragedy struck after 58-year-old Joe Sampson was hit and killed by a float during the Endymion parade.

Hill adds, “I wish it was more– people would take more heed not getting close to the float.”

Mayor Latoya Cantrell made a decision to cancel the remainder of the parade for the safety of everyone involved.

She adds that new safety precautions will be put in place going forward throughout the Mardi Gras season.

“We have canceled the remainder of the Endymion parade for this evening. Moving forward, throughout the Mardi Gras season 2020 we’re also eliminating the use of tandem floats moving forward,” Mayor Cantrell explains.

Last Wednesday, a woman was killed at the NYX parade.

58-year-old Geraldine Carmouche was run over after stepping between two floats.

Superintendent of New Orleans police Shaun Ferguson says law enforcement officers must take extra steps to protect everyone involved in Mardi Gras.

Ferguson says, “I think we have to do our due diligence in making sure this is a safe carnival for everyone. So I think we have to do our job in evaluating the safety measures that could be put into place moving forward.”

