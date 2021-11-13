UPDATE: Two drivers killed and two injured in two-car head-on collision in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two drivers were killed in Saturday’s head-on vehicle crash in Iberia Parish, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.

According to the release, both drivers Krystain M. Gachassin, 30, of New Iberia and Preston Barnes, 34, of New Iberia were killed in the crash.

The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials report the crash occurred on Jefferson Island Road near Mayo Street.

LSP confirms Barnes was driving a 2006 Kia Spectra south on La. 675 and Gachassin was driving a 2001 Acura CL north.

According to the statement, Barnes crossed the center line and struck the Acura head-on.

Barnes along with his two passengers were not wearing seatbelts. They were all taken to the hospital in serious condition and Barnes later died.

Gachassin and her passenger were wearing seatbelts but Gachassin later died.

According to the statement, toxicology samples were taken and the crash remains under investigation.