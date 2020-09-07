Tropical Storm Paulette and Rene Expected to Form this Week

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor several areas across the Atlantic Ocean for development or further strengthening. Tropical Depression 17 and 18 are both well into the eastern Atlantic Ocean but are expected to become named tropical systems in the next 24 to 48 hours. There are no threats to the Gulf Coast in the immediate future.

Tropical Depression 17 is the closest to the U.S. as it is located east of the Lesser Antilles, near the Caribbean Sea. TD 17 will slowly move west to northwest over the coming days and will strengthen in the process. TD 17 could become a tropical storm as early as this afternoon. The next names on the list are Paulette and Rene.

Tropical Depression 18 is located just offshore of Africa. TD 18 will slowly move west to northwest over the coming days and will strengthen in the process. TD 18 could become a tropical storm as early as this afternoon and is forecasted to become a hurricane later this week. The next names on the list are Paulette and Rene. Neither TD 17 or TD 18 pose a threat to the United States at this time.

