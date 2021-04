BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- As the search continues for a missing LSU freshman student from Opelousas, classmates gathered to pray for her safe return. Singing began at sunset on a levee overlooking the Mississippi River. Kori Gauthier's loved ones leaned on one another shedding tears.

The prayer vigil was fully organized by LSU students. Many of them didn't know Kori, but they came out because they resonated with her story and want her found.