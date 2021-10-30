Toddler and three people sent to the hospital following head-on crash on I-10

CROWLEY, La (KLFY) — An SUV attempting to pass an 18-wheeler along I-10 on Saturday morning traveling in the eastbound lane crashed head-on into a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard of the Crowley Police Department.

Broussard said the crash happed along mile marker 80 at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Three adults were transported to Lafayette Hospital two had to be cut from the vehicle they are all listed in critical condition the toddler was taken by air to Our Lady of Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge and is listed in critical condition.

According to Broussard, charges are pending toxicology report the westbound lanes along I-10 were closed for four hours, while emergency personal worked the crash site. At this time the rate of speed has not been determined.

This is a developing story and we will have updates as this story continues to unfold.