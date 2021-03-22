Today is officially Red Beans and Rice Day in Louisiana and a Lafayette Business is serving those in need in our community

Today is officially ‘Red Beans and Rice Day’ across Louisiana.

To celebrate, a reading of the proclamation signed by Governor John Bel Edwards will be held on the steps of the State Capitol at noon. Three iconic brands – Cajun Country Rice, Camellia Brand, and Savoie’s Foods – have come together to put red beans and rice on every table in the state.

These brands teamed up for a cause, these brands donated a portion of sales to feed the hungry. In total, 100,000 meals were donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Here in Lafayette, BBR Creative will be celebrating by cooking and donating 150 servings of red beans and rice to the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing and the Lafayette Community Fridge. Chefs Monica Hebert and Eddie Talbot will be cooking this afternoon at the cooking club at Tigue More Field. They’ll begin delivering plates around 5pm to area charities.