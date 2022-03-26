CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police investigate a shooting that left behind three people shot and injured.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard reports the “details are sketchy at present” but police officers were on the scene within the 700 block of West 10th street around midnight.

The chief confirms three male subjects were shot.

According to the report, the victims have been transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

