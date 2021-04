OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people injured.

According to Chief Martin Mclendon, officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Pulford Street at around 12:45 a.m. Officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim refused treatment for a non-life threatening injury to the wrist. The two others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

More information will be released as it becomes available.