This Weekend: Saturday is DEA National Rx Take Back Day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – On Saturday, October 23, 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is teaming up with local law enforcement around the country to give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft.
Residents in Acadiana will get the chance to properly dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, service the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says, is “free and anonymous, no questions asked.”
Please note, the DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps – only pills and patches will be accepted for disposal. Also not accepted, are devices containing lithium ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back event, visit www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov.
Event locations in Acadiana:
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office – Public Safety Complex – 1825 W. Willow St, Scott, LA
Scott Police Department-Brian Schelisnger State Farm-5808 Cameron St, Scott, LA
Church Point Police Department-427 North Main St, Church Point, LA
Arnaudville Police Department-Courtney’s Thriftway Pharmacy-412 Olive St, Arnaudville, LA
Saint Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office-St. Martin Parish Public Safety Complex-4870 Main Highway, Saint Martinville, LA
Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office-1530 Hwy 90 West, Jennings, LA