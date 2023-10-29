BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announced who will be running his transition team to get his administration off the ground come inauguration day.

Plus, Louisiana congressman Mike Johnson is given the nod to become the U.S. Speaker of the House. Johnson won with 220 votes, compared to 209 for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

Later, find out how the I-10 bridge in Lake Charles could be in peril due to an argument over funding.