BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, see how Louisiana plays a critical role in the search for the new Speaker of the House in Congress.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) is seeking support to give him the powerful position. Scalise has been in GOP leadership positions since 2014.

Plus, the state is working against time to fight back against the saltwater intrusion in the Mississippi River. The Corps of Engineers has a timeline for parishes that will be affected by the saltwater.

Later, the state had already proposed legislation against foreign adversaries purchasing farmland. Now Congress is taking up the issue on a national scale.