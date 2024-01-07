BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On This Week in Louisiana Politics, Jeff Landry makes more cabinet appointments just days before he is set to take office.

Outgoing Gov. John Bel Edwards gave his final farewell speech in his hometown and announced his plans for work after he left the mansion.

Later, hear from state Sen.-elect Sam Jenkins about how Democrats will have extra challenges headed into the new administration and legislature. He gives some insight into what the party wants to focus on.

