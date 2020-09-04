“This is not the official autopsy”; LCG responds to Pellerin autopsy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Details of Trayford Pellerin’s death are becoming clearer with an independent autopsy released by his family today, but a Lafayette Consolidated Government spokesman says the city is waiting for the official record.

Mayor President Guillory’s Chief Communication Officer Jamie Angelle told News 10:

“This is not the official autopsy, the attorneys who released this statement have not provided an official report, nor have they identified the source of this information. We will wait for the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office to release the official report, which is the legal record that can be used in the investigation.” Jamie Angelle, Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s Chief Communications Officer

The new information is from an independent autopsy financed by Pellerin’s family. Their attorney is using it to further renounce the actions of the Lafayette Police Department.

Not everyone is ready to back the autopsy, but many a community activist meeting Thursday night are convinced.

“We shouldn’t be here discussing this issue about a young man’s life being taken and gunned down in the back,” said Michael Toussaint, a member of the Lafayette NAACP.

The lines of an autopsy funded by the Trayford Pellerin’s family were quoted time and time again during the meeting. “Seventeen shots, Ten in his body. He was walking away; he was not the aggressor,” Clyde Simien, founder of The Mission 337 lifted from the pages.

The family’s attorney, Ronald Haley says the autopsy challenges Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s narrative that officers shot Pellerin after “multiple tries to subdue the knife-wielding suspect through the use of tasers.”

The pathologist examining the body found no evidence the body was ever struck by a taser. Neither were there any defensive bruises or marks suggesting a scuffle.

What was found were brush burns from Pellerin’s collapse after he was shot in the back and bruises on the wrists where handcuffs would be placed.

News 10 reached out to the Mayor-President’s office for comment. His Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle replied:

Still, some think the video and this autopsy shows police should be trained for a more appropriate response.

Lafayette based poet Alex Johnson argued, “Deescalation is one of the first pivotal keys to protecting and serving a community. In this situation even if you have your gun drawn you should be willing not to shoot.”

The city said officers only opened fire when Pellerin approached the entrance of a gas station. They say it was to protect those inside, but the autopsy states some of the bullets struck the gas station, even shattering the entrance door putting the lives of customers and workers at risk.

LCG said the administration will have more to say when the official autopsy is released. “We will wait for the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office to release the official report, which is the legal record that can be used in the investigation,” Angelle concluded.

The Pellerin family will meet with Mayor-President Josh Guillory Friday morning according to their attorney.

Download the autoposy report below.