BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints announced their 2023 schedule presented by SeatGeek.

The regular season kicks off on Sunday, September 10, when they host the Tennessee Titans and features three primetime games, including two on Thursday night.

The Saints will open their season at the Caesars Superdome for the first time since the 2020 season when they host the Titans at 12 p.m. The New Orleans Saints won their last four season openers.

After starting the season at home, the Saints go on the road for two consecutive weeks, playing at the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football on September 18 and at the Green Bay Packers the following Sunday on September 24. New Orleans will then host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1. Following the Buccaneers contest, New Orleans will spring into action against the first of four consecutive AFC opponents, when they play at the New England Patriots on October 8.

New Orleans will play at the Houston Texans the following Sunday, October 15, and then will have a quick turnaround to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football on October 19 as part of Amazon’s exclusive streaming package. New Orleans will then close out their 2023 AFC South slate at the Indianapolis Colts on October 29. The Saints will then host the Chicago Bears on November 5.

New Orleans will play an NFC North opponent for the second consecutive week, when they travel to Minnesota on November 12, followed by an off week for Week 11. The Saints then go back on the road to face the Atlanta Falcons on November 26. New Orleans will then enjoy a three-game stretch of contests in the Caesars Superdome against the Detroit Lions, Panthers, and New York Giants, all currently scheduled with noon kickoffs.

Following the Giants matchup, New Orleans will return to the road on a quick week to play the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 21, their third scheduled primetime contest of the season. Following the mini-bye, the Saints will play at Tampa Bay on New Year’s Eve. New Orleans will close out the 2023 regular season when they host Atlanta in Week 18 (Date and time to be announced following the conclusion of Week 17 contests).

Four of the Saints’ 17 games will be against teams that finished with a winning percentage of .500 or better in 2022, three of which went to the playoffs – Jacksonville, the New York Giants and Minnesota. The Saints will also play the NFC South champion Buccaneers (8-9 record in 2022) twice, for six total 2023 contests against 2022 playoff teams. New Orleans will play each of their NFC South rivals twice, one game each against each of the NFC North and AFC South teams and will play the 2022 third-place teams in the NFC East (vs. N.Y. Giants), NFC West (at L.A. Rams) and AFC East (at New England).

New Orleans’ nine road games in 2023 will have the team travel 15,318 miles (roundtrip) away from home after they traveled a total of 24,976 miles (roundtrip) in eight road games and one home contest in London in 2022. The longest trip will be the Week 17 trip to play the L.A. Rams (3,340 air miles roundtrip).

Thanks to the away schedule that includes road contests at NFC South foes Carolina, Tampa Bay and Atlanta and at the Colts, Rams and Patriots, the Saints will leave the Central Time Zone six times over the course of the season to play five contests in the Eastern Time Zone and one in the Western Time Zone (L.A. Rams).

All New Orleans Saints games can be heard on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM).

For information on buying and transferring tickets, please visit www.seatgeek.com, the Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the New Orleans Saints.

2023 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK

(All times CENTRAL)

Date Opponent Kickoff TV

TBD KANSAS CITY CHIEFS TBD FOX

Aug. 20 at Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday) 2:05 FOX

Aug. 27 HOUSTON TEXANS (Sunday) 7:00 FOX

2023 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK

(All times CENTRAL)

Date Opponent Kickoff TV

Sept. 10 TENNESSEE TITANS Noon CBS

Sept. 18 at Carolina Panthers (Monday) 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Sept. 24 at Green Bay Packers Noon FOX

Oct. 1 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS Noon FOX

Oct. 8 at New England Patriots Noon CBS

Oct. 15 at Houston Texans Noon FOX

Oct. 19 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (Thursday) 7:15 p.m. Prime Video

Oct. 29 at Indianapolis Colts Noon FOX

Nov. 5 CHICAGO BEARS Noon CBS

Nov. 12 at Minnesota Vikings Noon FOX

Nov. 19 BYE

Nov. 26 at Atlanta Falcons Noon FOX

Dec. 3 DETROIT LIONS Noon FOX

Dec. 10 CAROLINA PANTHERS Noon FOX

Dec. 17 NEW YORK GIANTS Noon FOX

Dec. 21 at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday)7:15 p.m. Prime Video

Dec. 31 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:15 p.m. FOX

Jan. 6/7 ATLANTA FALCONS TBD TBD

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 and Monday night games in Weeks 12-17 are subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

(Via the New Orleans Saints)