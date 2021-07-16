The Inaugural Tucka James Music Fest taking place Sunday, July 25th

The Inaugural Tucka James Music Fest will be taking place in Downtown Lafayette at Parc International on Sunday, July 25th. The Tucka James Music Festival features a star studded musical line up including Tucka, Lil Nate, Roi Anthony, Brian Jack, Jeff Floyd, Patrick Henry, FatDaddy, Mr. Smoke, and Lacee.

General Admission tickets are on sale for $30. The Tucka James Music Fest is a family friendly event that will include Buy Black Pop-Up Shops, Creole Cuisine, and kids activities.

Throughout the course of Tucka James’ musical career, James has won over the hearts of music lovers from all walks of life. Performing at a variety of venues, making dozens of appearances, all the while recording new singles. Tucka has earned the admiration and affection of countless fans, serving as both inspiration and role model.

COVID vaccinations and information on the COVID Vaccine will also be available at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette on Sunday, July 25th.

The Inaugural Tucka James Music Fest has been cultivated by the culture for the culture.

