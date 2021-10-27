The grand jury handed Indictments to the following individuals

Criminal indictments were handed down in state court Wednesday on the following individuals:
- Brendell Clay, 19, was indicted in state court on a charge of first-degree murder
- Delands Brown, 21, was indicted in state court on a charge of first-degree rape
- Israel Ason, 45, was indicted in state court on two counts of first-degree rape
- Elies Lenord Charles, 33, was indicted in state court on a charge of second-degree murder
- Michelle Louise Strout, 39, was indicted in state court on
- Jason Wendel Pradia Jr., 22, was indicted in state court of first-degree murder in the death of Clifton Jamal Williams.
- Zaveon Dashad Willis, 19, was indicted in state court of first-degree murder in the death of Clifton Jamal Williams
- Wilbert Willis, 17, was indicted in state court of first-degree murder in the death of Clifton Jamal Williams