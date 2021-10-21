The former head of Lafayette NAACP issues statement on allegation of sexual harassment against interim police chief

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) The former head of Lafayette NAACP and community activist Marja Broussard issued a statement, following the announcement of Lafayette Interim Police Cheif Wayne Griffin being placed on administrative leave:



“I’d like to commend the woman who came forth with her sexual harassment

complaint against police chief Wayne Griffin. We know decisions like this are

difficult, but she is proving herself to be an example to others in our

community. No one should be subjected to unwanted sexual advances in the

workplace. It took a lot of courage to come forth, putting her job and

reputation on the line. We pray that she and her family will continue to rise up

during this difficult but empowering time.

The Josh Guillory administration has attacked female, black and marginalized

people throughout this year and a half that he has been mayor. Tuesday

evening the Guillory regime denied knowledge of wrongdoing on the part of

newly appointed chief Wayne Griffin. Another lie! A complaint was initially

filed on Monday, which is why I was able to boldly confront Mayor Guillory

about the sexual harassment allegations during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Denial is always a tactic of entities who do not wish to be transparent, but it is

imperative for law enforcement agencies in the United States, Louisiana, and

Lafayette, to promote transparency and trust with the community they

supposedly protect and serve. For Chief Griffin and Josh Guillory to deny the

allegations, the allegations referenced during the council meeting…well,

obviously honesty and trust are not their concern. We celebrate the brave

steps taken by this, as yet, un-named woman and condemn the cowardly

actions of this administration.

Mayor Guillory, why fire, with impunity, an honest, upstanding chief like

Thomas Glover? Is this a continuation of your attack upon the Black and

Brown communities as you align yourself with people who only tell you what

you want to hear? As I expressed at the city council meeting, this is the last

straw! We will not allow you to tear down our community while we remain

silent. You and your cronies will be called out every time you terrorize our

people while basking in white privilege. We will fight for our children and our

elderly so they do not have to live in a community that is seen through the

dystopian lens of the likes of Mayor Josh Guillory.

SHAME, SHAME, SHAME ON YOU JOSH GUILLORY.”

