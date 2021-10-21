The former head of Lafayette NAACP issues statement on allegation of sexual harassment against interim police chief

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) The former head of Lafayette NAACP and community activist Marja Broussard issued a statement, following the announcement of Lafayette Interim Police Cheif Wayne Griffin being placed on administrative leave:
“I’d like to commend the woman who came forth with her sexual harassment
complaint against police chief Wayne Griffin. We know decisions like this are
difficult, but she is proving herself to be an example to others in our
community. No one should be subjected to unwanted sexual advances in the
workplace. It took a lot of courage to come forth, putting her job and
reputation on the line. We pray that she and her family will continue to rise up
during this difficult but empowering time.
The Josh Guillory administration has attacked female, black and marginalized
people throughout this year and a half that he has been mayor. Tuesday
evening the Guillory regime denied knowledge of wrongdoing on the part of
newly appointed chief Wayne Griffin. Another lie! A complaint was initially
filed on Monday, which is why I was able to boldly confront Mayor Guillory
about the sexual harassment allegations during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Denial is always a tactic of entities who do not wish to be transparent, but it is
imperative for law enforcement agencies in the United States, Louisiana, and
Lafayette, to promote transparency and trust with the community they
supposedly protect and serve. For Chief Griffin and Josh Guillory to deny the
allegations, the allegations referenced during the council meeting…well,
obviously honesty and trust are not their concern. We celebrate the brave
steps taken by this, as yet, un-named woman and condemn the cowardly
actions of this administration.
Mayor Guillory, why fire, with impunity, an honest, upstanding chief like
Thomas Glover? Is this a continuation of your attack upon the Black and
Brown communities as you align yourself with people who only tell you what
you want to hear? As I expressed at the city council meeting, this is the last
straw! We will not allow you to tear down our community while we remain
silent. You and your cronies will be called out every time you terrorize our
people while basking in white privilege. We will fight for our children and our
elderly so they do not have to live in a community that is seen through the
dystopian lens of the likes of Mayor Josh Guillory.
SHAME, SHAME, SHAME ON YOU JOSH GUILLORY.”
