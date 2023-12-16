NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Ragin Cajuns take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the New Orleans Bowl.

Saturday’s game will be the Cajuns’ seventh New Orleans Bowl appearance; eleventh bowl game appearance overall, and Jacksonville States’ first bowl game appearance.

The Cajuns had an up and down season, losing three of their last four games, but ultimately finished the season with the six wins needed to be bowl eligible. A win today would secure another bowl game win and leave them with a positive record on the season.

The New Orleans Bowl can be watched on ESPN. Check back for halftime and final scores.

Tune in to KLFY News 10 for complete coverage.

