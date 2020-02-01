Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Teachers using Super Bowl to make learning fun in the classroom

Top Stories

by: Sharifa Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WDAF) — Super Bowl week had teachers in the Kansas City area using lessons from the big game to make learning fun in area schools.

“I keep telling my first graders, ‘You were not born when we went to the Super Bowl the last time. Mrs. Countryman’s 43 years old, and I wasn’t even born, so this is huge,'” said Lauren Countryman, a first-grade teacher at William Southern Elementary. “I just hope they can remember this. It’s such a big memory.”

For the past two weeks, Countryman has been using Chiefs-inspired math lessons to teach her students. All season long, the class has been keeping track of the team’s record.

“What’s nice is we have been working on graphing lately, so it was an easy thing to just incorporate the Super Bowl and include football in our math lessons,” she said. “It’s been really easy, but making it exciting and fun.”

The students are learning everything from counting Mahomes passes, learning greater than and less than signs and, of course, statistics.

Countryman said it’s the best of both worlds for not only her, but her students who are able to blend football into a lesson.

“When you make learning fun and connect it to them, it sticks so much better,” Countryman said.

To celebrate Red Friday, the class also participated in a small tailgate event with hot dogs, desserts and Chiefs gear.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories