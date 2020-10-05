Delta now a hurricane; Forms in the Caribbean, path takes it to the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week





Tropical Depression 26 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Delta and the path of it shows it will be a threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. Delta is expected to strengthen over the next several days, becoming a hurricane by Tuesday.









Delta is expected to move northwest through the next 72-96 hours, reaching the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Thereafter, the storm is expected to round the edge of a high-pressure system, causing a move to the north/northeast on Friday. A track further west will bring more significant impacts into Acadiana but we are not expecting that at this time. As of today, the tropical models are in very good agreement of a landfall across the eastern parts of the state. In this case, Acadiana would see minimal impacts Thursday and Friday.





The National Hurricane Center currently has a Category 2 Hurricane approaching the southeastern Louisiana coast by Friday, but this is a 5-day forecast and plenty of uncertainty exists. Usually, troughs come in stronger than predicted in October, so hopefully, we will see more shifts to the east versus shifts to the west with this one. The recent cold fronts have helped cool the water off in the Gulf of Mexico near the coast. Theoretically, this would weaken the system if it moves over this area. We’ll have to continue to monitor this system very closely through the week ahead.