Symphony in the Sky is coming back to Downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)- Symphony in the Sky is back! After putting off the event due to the pandemic, the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra is bringing back one of Acadiana’s favorite live performances to Downtown Lafayette. So, whether you’re a ‘son of a preacher man’, feeling ‘like a natural woman’, or somewhere in between – you’re gonna LOVE this year’s Symphony in the Sky, honoring Aretha Franklin. The night will include sunset cocktails, pre party music provided by DJ Digital, and tacos from Tula Taco. Proceeds benefit ASO’s music education programs. The Acadiana Symphony Association is a 501(c)3 organization as determined by the Internal Revenue Service. Get your tickets here.