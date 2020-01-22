JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – More arrests have been made in connection to last week’s shooting death of a Jeanerette teenager.
According to the Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office, George Bobb IV and McClellan Molo were taken into custody in Rapides Parish. Both were wanted on a count of Second Degree Murder in the death of 17-year old Kendall Thompson, Jr.
Thompson died Friday night following a shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Guiberteau St.
Authorities made two arrests in this case over the weekend. Rondrick Grant, 21, faces a charge of second-degree murder. Travlon Dauphine, 20, faces a charge of accessory after the fact of second-degree murder.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Suspects wanted in deadly shooting of Jeanerette teen arrested in Rapides Parish
