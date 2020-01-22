Suspects wanted in deadly shooting of Jeanerette teen arrested in Rapides Parish

(ST. MARY PARISH) KLFY - A major barrier that separates a Saint Mary Parish community from the mighty Atchafalaya River has a flaw that if not treated—combined with a record-setting rain event, could send thousands of gallons of water in places it shouldn't be. We're getting answers in tonight's Dial Dalfred report.

"We have a levee slide here. It's a couple hundred feet or so long."