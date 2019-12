According to Lafayette Police, 18-year-old Malik Soloman of Lafayette, turned himself in to authorities at the Lafayette Police Department on Monday.

Police say he was arrested on an active warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder and was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking.

Soloman was wanted for Saturday’s shooting on Moss Street in Lafayette where a 36-year-old man was injured.

Officials say the investigation remains on-going.