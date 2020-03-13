Sun Belt Conference indefinitely suspends remaining winter and spring sports

Due to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus, the Sun Belt Conference has announced in a statement that “regular-season competitions and conference championships in all sports are suspended indefinitely.”
University of Louisiana Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard released the following statement:
“Consistent with decisions made at the national level regarding men’s and women’s conference basketball tournaments and winter and spring NCAA championship events, the Sun Belt Conference will immediately suspend spring sport competition indefinitely. This action is being taken to continue the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19, keeping the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans our highest priority. As additional information becomes available, we will communicate it at that time. This will also include information on tickets that have already been purchased in advance for upcoming events. We greatly appreciate the support and understanding of Cajun Nation during this time, and look forward to a positive outcome very soon.”