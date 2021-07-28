Summer programing comes to an end at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana with annual talent show

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana is wrapping up summer programming and getting ready for a new school year. But before kids head back to the class room, they got a chance to show off their talents during the annual summer bash.

“Today I’m going to be singing a song by Juice World named Lucid Dreams and these are my back up dancers,” says Demeco Pellerin who is no stranger to the stage. He proudly showed off pictures from his win in 2020.

Program organizer Kaitlyn Collins says the kids really put time in preparing their acts. “They love working together and coming up with their talent. A lot of them are super creative so it’s nice for them to have this kind of outlet especially during this wild time of the pandemic. This is something that creates normalcy for them and it is also something that they love to do and we love to see them have fun doing it,” says Collins.