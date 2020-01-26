Store owner says she’ll stop selling Nazi, racist items

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A store owner in New Orleans’ French Quarter has told a newspaper she will stop selling items such as a Nazi flag and Jim Crow-era items with racist caricatures of black people.

The leader of a group that combats antisemitism and racism had called for their removal.

“It is deeply troubling that items so clearly associated with hateful ideologies are so prominently displayed for sale in the French Quarter,” Aaron Ahlquist, director of the Anti-Defamation League’s South Central Region, wrote in a statement to The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate. “We cannot allow for hate to become normalized, and that certainly includes profiting from the symbols of hate.”

Rare Finds owner Sue Saucier first told the newspaper, “The items in my store are historical items. We don’t mean to offend anyone when we sell these things. They represent history. They do not represent my sentiments.”

However, she called back minutes later on Thursday and said she would remove the items Friday.

“I’ve consulted with my attorney, and at this time, we have done some reflection on the issue, and we are going to remove the items from the store,” she said. “They will not be for sale.”

A call Friday by The Associated Press to a number found online for the store reached only a prompt for an access number.