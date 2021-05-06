State Treasury sending out millions of dollars in unclaimed property

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — The State Treasury’s Office is sending out thousands of checks from unclaimed property.

The money comes from a variety of things, ranging from utility or apartment deposits, lost checking accounts, and even unused gift cards.

Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder said, “with everything going on and with people getting back to work, with things getting back to normal, it’s a very good time to send these checks out.”

Nearly 34,000 checks are being sent out, totaling more than $4 million.

Staff are able to compare unclaimed property records to revenue records, update addresses, and send out checks without you having to search and do a claim form.

To see if there is unclaimed property owed to you, visit Louisiana Unclaimed Property.