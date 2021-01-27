State Superintendent of Education releases list of priorities for education, announce $1 billion in stimulus funds received

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Louisiana Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley announced that Louisiana’s education system will get over $1 billion in federal stimulus money.

On Wednesday, Dr. Brumley released a list of priorities and focus areas for educational improvement.

Dr. Brumley explains that Louisiana’s motto “Believe to Achieve” requires action.

The superintendent says school systems are planning for next year.

He explains that it’s time calling-out areas that are most important and need support.

The superintendent’s plan is a list of five priorities with underlining areas of focus.

The focus areas range from readiness support for children before they enter kindergarten to teacher retention and recruitment.

“Almost half of them are leaving. We’re losing 1/2 of our workforce just within every teachers five years. That’s concerning. That speaks to the work we have to do,” Dr. Brumfield said.

The superintendent says research will eventually show the pandemic has pushed educational efforts back.

He says Louisiana has a 2% decline in enrollment.

Half of that decline is in Pre-K.

‘”Which is concerning when you think about the fact that already maybe only 40% of students across the state are becoming kindergarten ready,” Dr, Brumley stated.

He says post-pandemic he doesn’t want educators in a repetitive teaching cycle; trying to make up for lost time.

“We want to make sure we’re addressing any level of learning loss but then making sure we’re pre-teaching content for the next year as well; so that we’re not stuck in this every ending cycle of remediation and students never get access to on-grade level content.”

Dr. Brumley explains that the federal government has issued somewhat of a spending guideline for the stimulus money.

The superintendent says he will focus on key factors important to the progress of Louisiana students .

“Looking at some of these priorities and ensuring spending is contained in domains that we all believe are important,” the superintendent added.

In addition, he says Louisiana will be entering a legislative session.

A list of priorities will give lawmakers insight to the plans being implemented for educational progress.